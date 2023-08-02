Civitas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.3 million. On a…

DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $139.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.72.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $660.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $637.2 million.

