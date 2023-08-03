City Office REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) on Thursday reported a key…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.2 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.5 million, or 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

City Office REIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.38 to $1.40 per share.

