Citizens Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Monday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

