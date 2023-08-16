Cisco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.96 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $15.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.61 billion, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.02 to $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.01 to $4.08 per share, with revenue ranging from $57 billion to $58.2 billion.

