Circor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $208.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.