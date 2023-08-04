Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $119.1 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $119.1 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $942.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.3 million.

