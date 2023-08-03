Cigna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.…

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Cigna Group (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.92. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and investment costs, were $6.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.98 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $48.59 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $48.62 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.13 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings to be $24.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $190 billion.

