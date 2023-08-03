Cidara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $7.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.02. A year ago, they were trading at 75 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDTX

