Cibus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in…

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — ROSEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Roseville, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $3.05.

The genetically modified food company posted revenue of $197,000 in the period.

Cibus shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.49, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBUS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.