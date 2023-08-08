Chinook: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Monday reported a loss of $66.9 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) on Monday reported a loss of $66.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $466,000.

