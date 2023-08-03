Chimerix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $26,000 in the period.

