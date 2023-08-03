Live Radio
Chimera: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 7:24 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported earnings of $36 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $196.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $65.7 million.

