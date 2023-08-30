Chewy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

The Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.35 billion.

