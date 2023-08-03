Chesapeake Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.1 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $135.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.