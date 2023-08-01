Chesapeake Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $391…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $391 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $649 million.

