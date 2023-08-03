Cheniere Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $5.61.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

