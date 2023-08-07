Chegg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.6…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $151 million to $153 million.

