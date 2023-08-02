Chefs’ Warehouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.9…

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ridgefield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The distributor of specialty food products posted revenue of $881.8 million in the period.

Chefs’ Warehouse expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion.

Chefs’ Warehouse shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

