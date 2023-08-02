Cheesecake Factory: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $42.7 million.

The Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $866.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.7 million.

Cheesecake Factory shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.51, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

