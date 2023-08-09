Charles River: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $97 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.69 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.30 to $10.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

