CF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $527…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $527 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.70.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

CF shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $80.65, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.