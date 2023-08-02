Live Radio
Cerus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:07 PM

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $38.9 million in the period.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $160 million to $165 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $5.62.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CERS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CERS

