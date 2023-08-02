Ceridian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $368 million to $371 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion.

Ceridian shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $67, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

