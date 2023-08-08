Cerence: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 4 cents per share.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cerence said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $76 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $286 million to $290 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRNC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.