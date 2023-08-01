Ceragon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Tuesday reported earnings…

ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — ROSH HA AYIN, Israel (AP) — Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin, Israel-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The provider of wireless backhaul services posted revenue of $86.2 million in the period.

Ceragon expects full-year revenue in the range of $334 million to $348 million.

