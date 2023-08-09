Century: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. The Chicago-based…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $575.5 million in the period.

Century shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.99, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

