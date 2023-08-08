Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Colorado Springs, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $136.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.8 million.

