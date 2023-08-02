Central Garden: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 per share.

Central Garden shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.32, a fall of 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.