Celanese: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Celanese Corporation (CE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $220 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Celanese expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $10 per share.

Celanese shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $124.73, a rise of 13% in the last 12 months.

