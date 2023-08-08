Live Radio
CECO: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 7:28 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $129.2 million in the period.

CECO expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $525 million.

CECO shares have increased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 46% in the last 12 months.

