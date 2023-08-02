CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 7:10 AM

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $262.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

CDW shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

