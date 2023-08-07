CCA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Monday reported a key measure of…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $37.8 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 33 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $14.8 million, or 13 cents per share.

The prison operator, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, posted revenue of $463.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.4 million.

CCA expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.37 to $1.45 per share.

