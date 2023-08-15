Cava: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million. The Washington-based…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.2 million.

