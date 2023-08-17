Cato: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.1…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cato Corp. (CATO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $182.9 million in the period.

Cato shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CATO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.