Caterpillar, Oshkosh rise; JetBlue Airways, Rockwell Automation fall, Tuesday, 8/1/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Caterpillar Inc., up $23.48 to…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., up $23.48 to $288.65.

The maker of bulldozers and excavators reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Arista Networks Inc., up $30.52 to $185.61.

The cloud networking company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Oshkosh Corp., up $9.34 to $101.41.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Trex Co., up $6.81 to $75.95.

The maker of fencing and decking products reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 64 cents to $7.13.

The airline slashed its profit forecast for the year as it pulls out of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.

Global Payments Inc., up $10.50 to $120.75.

The electronic payment processing company reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Watsco Inc., down $1.24 to $376.95.

The maker of air conditioners and heaters reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Rockwell Automation Inc., down $25.38 to $310.91.

The industrial equipment and software maker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.