Caterpillar, Oshkosh rise; JetBlue Airways, Rockwell Automation fall, Tuesday, 8/1/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., up $23.48 to $288.65.
The maker of bulldozers and excavators reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Arista Networks Inc., up $30.52 to $185.61.
The cloud networking company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Oshkosh Corp., up $9.34 to $101.41.
The heavy vehicle manufacturer handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.
Trex Co., up $6.81 to $75.95.
The maker of fencing and decking products reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 64 cents to $7.13.
The airline slashed its profit forecast for the year as it pulls out of its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines.
Global Payments Inc., up $10.50 to $120.75.
The electronic payment processing company reported strong second-quarter financial results.
Watsco Inc., down $1.24 to $376.95.
The maker of air conditioners and heaters reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Rockwell Automation Inc., down $25.38 to $310.91.
The industrial equipment and software maker’s fiscal third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
