Catalent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $86 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $232 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.28 billion.

Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion.

