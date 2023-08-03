Cars.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Cars.com Inc. (CARS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $94.1 million. The Chicago-based…



The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.37 per share.

The online automotive marketplace posted revenue of $168.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $169.3 million.

Cars.com shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 90% in the last 12 months.

