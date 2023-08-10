Carrols Restaurant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Thursday reported net income of $15…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Thursday reported net income of $15 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Syracuse, New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $485.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TAST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TAST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.