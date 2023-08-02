Carlyle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $98.4 million,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $98.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Washington-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $462.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $977.9 million, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.1 million.

Carlyle shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

