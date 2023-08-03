CareTrust REIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) on Thursday reported a key measure…

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $34.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $484,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in San Clemente, California, posted revenue of $51.6 million in the period.

