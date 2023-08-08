CareDx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in…

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25 million in its second quarter.

The Brisbane, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $70.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.4 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million.

CareDx shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.04, a decline of 58% in the last 12 months.

