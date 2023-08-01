Cardlytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cardlytics said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $123 million.

Cardlytics shares have climbed 95% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.27, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

