Carbon Streaming: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $44,000 in the period.

