Capricor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Monday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.71. A year ago, they were trading at $4.61.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.