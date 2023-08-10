Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $48 million.…

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

