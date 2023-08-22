Canadian Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $170 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had profit of $2.39.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

