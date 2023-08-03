Canada Goose: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.4 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $60.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $63.1 million in the period.

