Camping World: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.7…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 73 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.