Cameco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.4 million.
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.
The uranium producer posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period.
Cameco shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.
