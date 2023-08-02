Live Radio
Cameco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 6:58 AM

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.4 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 1 cent per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period.

Cameco shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

