Cambium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $62 million to $70 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cambium expects full-year earnings in the range of 59 cents to 78 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $265 million to $275 million.

